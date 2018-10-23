Caterpillar's Umpleby says many end markets in early stages of recovery

Caterpillar (CAT -6.1% ) ticks off its lows of the day after CEO Jim Umpleby said the company expects its businesses to continue improving into 2019 as demand remains strong in most of its end markets.

In this morning's earnings conference call, Umpleby said CAT is starting to see an impact from its mid-year price increases.

CAT feels good about China for next year, and demand there is expected to remain healthy, the CEO says, adding that the company expects normal seasonal trends in China for the remainder of 2018.

Global mining customer sales are improving, although their recovery is still in the early stages, and CAT expects higher demand for new equipment moving forward, Umpleby said; CAT also has not experienced additional slowdowns in its business in the Permian Basin, despite what has been said about pipeline bottlenecks.

CFO Andrew Bonfield said CAT has more cash than it needs, and he expects Q4 share buybacks will total at least $750M and exceed that level if shares are undervalued.

Source: Bloomberg First Word