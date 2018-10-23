Lockheed Martin guides FY18 EPS and revenue above consensus

Lockheed Martin (LMT -2.7% ) reports Q3 with EPS and revenue beats.

LMT ups guidance for FY18, expects EPS of ~$17.5 vs. a consensus of $17.12 and prior guidance of $16.75-17.05; expects FY18 revenues of ~$53.00B vs. $52.65B and prior guidance of $51.6-53.1B.

"Our team achieved another quarter of strong growth leading us to improve our expectations for our full-year financial results," said Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO Marillyn Hewson. "As we look ahead to 2019, we remain focused on providing innovative, essential solutions to customers, and continuing to generate growth and long-term value for shareholders."

