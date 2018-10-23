Liberty Property +2.4% after boosting range for year FFO guidance

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) climbs 2.4% after boosting guidance range for full-year NAREIT FFO per share to $2.07-$2.09 from its previous range of $2.01-$2.08.

Compares with consensus estimate of $2.06.

Now sees disposition activity of $800M-$950M vs.prior view of $700M-$900M.

Q3 NAREIT FFO per share of 69 cents beat consensus estimate of 65 cents.

Q3 same-store operating income for industrial portfolio rose by 3.8% Y/Y on a GAAP basis and by 4.1% on a cash basis.

Industrial portfolio occupancy 96.5% at Q3 end vs. 97.0% at Q2-end; office portfolio occupancy was 96.9% at quarter-end vs. 96.6% at Q2-end.

Previously: Liberty Property Trust beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (Oct. 23)