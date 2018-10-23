F.N.B. +3.0% after strong Q3 results

F.N.B. Corp. (NYSE:FNB) advances 3.0% after Q3 non-GAAP EPS of 29 cents beat consensus estimate of 28 cents.

"The quarter's performance represents record total revenue and record net income, solid loan growth, double-digit annualized deposit growth, and a 6.7% reduction in total expenses compared to the prior quarter," says Chairman, President, and CEO Vincent Delie, Jr.

Q3 total average loans and leases of $21.8B was up 1.5% from Q2 and up 5.4% Y/Y; consumer loans at $8.23B rose 3% from Q2 and 7.5% from Q3 2017; commercial loans and leases of $13.5B increased 0.7% from Q2 and 4.2% from Q3 2017.

Q3 net interest income of $234.8M fell 1.9 from Q2's $239.4M and rose 4.2% Y/Y from $225.2M.

Q3 net interest margin on FTE basis 3.36% vs. 3.51% in Q2 and 3.44% in Q3 2017.

Q3 return on average tangible common equity improved to 19.44% from 17.14% in Q2 and 15.82% in Q3 2017.

