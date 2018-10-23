Netflix prices offerings of senior notes

Netflix (NFLX +0.4% ) has priced €1.1B of its 4.625% senior notes due May 15, 2029 and $800M of its 6.375% senior notes due May 15, 2029.

The sale of the Notes is expected to close on October 26.

Interest on each series of the Notes will be payable in cash semi-annually in arrears, beginning on May 15, 2019.

The company may redeem either series of Notes, in whole or in part, at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount thereof plus a "make-whole" premium and accrued and unpaid interest, if any.

Previously: Netflix proposes $2B offering of senior notes (Oct. 22)