Kuo: Apple will launch new iPad mini, AirPower mat in next six months

Noted Apple (AAPL -0.2% ) analyst Ming-Chi Kuo lays out the product announcements he expects in the next six months.

Kuo thinks a sequel to the iPad mini 4 will release later this year or early 2019 and include an upgraded processor and less expensive display. The analyst expects the delayed AirPower wireless charging mat to launch in the same period along with new AirPods.

Kuo expects two iPad Pro models with USB-C ports, a redesigned Apple Pencil, and “improved displays.” In Macs, he expects a low-cost MacBook model and updates to the 12-inch MacBook, iMac, and Mac mini.

Apple is holding a “more in the making” event in Brooklyn on October 30. The event starts at 10 AM ET and will webcast at Apple’s website.

Previously: Analyst expects iPhone XR to have strong Q4, offset Q1 weakness (Oct. 15)

Previously: Kuo: TSMC will be stay Apple's big chip winner (Oct. 17)