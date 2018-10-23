Report: Arconic auction hits snag over Grenfell Tower liability

The auction of Arconic (ARNC -3.1% ) has hit a snag, as prospective bidders have been recently told of potential liabilities related to last year’s deadly Grenfell tower disaster in London, NY Post reports.

Until recently, many insiders had decided that the Grenfell Tower tragedy was not a major financial worry for ARNC's reported auction of the company, but skittishness grew over the weekend after prospective bidders engaged in a late round of due diligence ahead of final bids that are due this week, according to the report.

Apollo Global Management (APO -1.2% ) appears to be the front-runner for ARNC, but there is broad concern that potential litigation over Grenfell Tower could hurt ARNC’s ability to shoulder the estimated $19B in debt required to finance a buyout, according to the report, citing a source close to the bidding.

A 2017 class action shareholder suit alleges ARNC knowingly sold panels with a combustible core for inappropriate uses, such as for use on high-rise towers.