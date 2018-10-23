Reuters: Siemens, Alstom to face EU antitrust warning about rail merger

Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY -0.3% ) and Alstom (OTCPK:ALSMY) will receive a warning this week from European Union antitrust regulators that their proposed rail merger will hurt competition, Reuters reports.

The European Commission, which opened a full-scale investigation into the deal in July, will send a statement of objections requesting the two companies provide specific concessions, which may include asset sales, according to the report.

The EU competition enforcer hasy flagged worries about reduced competition in the supply of some types of trains and signaling systems and higher prices as a result of the companies’ plan to merge their rail operations.