Tesla +12% with earnings report looming

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk says that "many" Model S and Model X interior configurations won't be available after November 1.

It's an interesting development as the company's focus on profitability and positive cash flow reporting becomes more significant.

On the day, Tesla is now up 12.02% as several investment firms have chimed in that Q3 results may impress. Still, the double-digit rally is very unlikely to knock bears off their talking points and rather importantly still leaves shares below the conversion price of convertible bonds set to come due.

Previously: Tesla rallies with Citron a long (Oct. 23)

Previously: Details on Citron's Tesla turnaround (Oct. 23)