Caterpillar -7% but UBS analyst keeps the faith, maintains Buy rating

UBS analyst Steven Fisher is out in defense of Caterpillar (CAT -7% ), reiterating a Buy rating and $185 price target following the company's Q3 earnings beat, writing that “demand remains solid" and shares can recover if “growth momentum stabilizes and price/cost turns positive again."

Fisher says CAT’s more substantial earnings beats in recent quarters prompted “muted reactions” so it is not surprising that only topping analyst estimates by a penny led to weakness in the stock.

But Fisher says he feels comfortable with his bullish stance, writing that he does not “expect material downward revisions to 2019 estimates, given implemented 2019 price actions” and the fact that CAT’s backlog of orders has increased 12% Y/Y.

Earlier: Caterpillar's Umpleby says many end markets in early stages of recovery (Oct. 23)