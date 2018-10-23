Oracle launches new blockchain app suite

Oracle (ORCL +0.3% ) announces the Oracle Blockchain Applications Cloud, a four-app suite for transactions-based processing using IoT as a data source.

The suite lets customers track products through the supply chain on a distributed ledger for better visibility across tiers. This setup accelerates product delivery and contract execution.

The apps are built with Oracle Blockchain Cloud Service and connect with Oracle Supply Chain Management Cloud, Oracle Enterprise Resource Management Cloud, and other Cloud applications.

