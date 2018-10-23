A new ultra-safe kind of bank may emerge, but the Fed's not interested: Bloomberg

James McAndrews, a former co-director of research at the New York Fed, wants to start a new kind of bank--an ultra-safe private bank whose only purpose is to park institutional investors' cash at the Federal Reserve, Bloomberg reports.

Apparently the Fed won't let him open an account. So his bank TNB USA--it stands for the narrow bank--is suing the Fed to let it open an account that earns a higher interest rate than most, which would then be passed on to its depositors.

At this point, only a relatively small group of commercial banks with master accounts at the New York Fed can earn what’s called the interest on excess reserves rate--or IOER--from the government on their deposits. Several others have access to the Fed's lower-paying overnight reverse repurchase agreement facility.

If these new "narrow" banks emerge, then the deposits that TNB attract would likely be pulled from banks that can't offer a competitive rate or from some money-market fund options, according to Alex Roever, head of U.S. rates strategy at JPMorgan Chase.

If McAndrews succeeds, it could make waves across the financial system, exerting pressure on short-term funding markets and possibly on repurchase agreements and Treasury bills.

Previously: Banks see customers pull billions from accounts that don't pay interest: WSJ (Oct. 22)

