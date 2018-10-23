Universal Postal Union fast-tracks rate review on Trump threat

The head of a U.N. agency overseeing the mail system says it’s fast-tracking a rate review after President Trump threatened to withdraw from the Universal Postal Union. The changes could come as early as April.

Trump claims the Union hasn’t eliminated international discounts that make it cheaper to ship small packages from China to the U.S. than from between some domestic locations.

The discounts are meant to help less-developed countries but have continued to apply to China and benefits Russia and Mexico.

If the U.S. withdraws, it will lose access to global processing and coding systems that make international mail possible. The country would have to negotiate postal agreements with every other country.

