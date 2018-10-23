Airline stocks retreat after JetBlue reports

Airline stocks are lower on the day, despite a drop in crude oil prices.

Decliners in the sector include Mesa Air (MESA -3.3% ), United Continental (UAL -2.8% ), Delta Air Lines (DAL -1.6% ), Hawaiian Holdings (HA -1.8% ) and Southwest Airlines (LUV -1.1% )/

JetBlue (JBLU -0.3% ) set the tone early in the session when its earnings report didn't arrive in quite as strong as last week's reports from within the sector, although later on a rather optimistic conference call provided a bounce in the upward direction. Most notably, JetBlue execs said pricing strength was helping to offset elevated fuel costs.

