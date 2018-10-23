Reuters: Cloudflare preps IPO with potential $3.5B valuation

Web performance software company Cloudflare (FLARE) is preparing for an IPO that could value it at over $3.5B, according to Reuters sources.

Goldman Sachs will lead the IPO with the goal of going public in 1H19, though details and scheduling could change.

Cloudflare provides cloud-based web services that improve user experiences through actions like making videos load faster and by preventing cyber attacks. Clients include Zendesk and Cisco.

Cloudflare serves 10M web domains, and the average internet user touches its services around 500 times a day, according to the company.