Zelle chalks up $32B, 116M in payments in Q3

During Q3, 116M transactions occurred on the Zelle Network for a total of $32B in payments, says its parent Early Warning Service.

Transaction volume rose 16% Q/Q and total money moved increased 13%.

Financial institution participants contributed to an enrollment increase of 10% vs. Q2.

Tickers of banks using Zelle: BAC, BBT, BK,BOH, COF, C, CMA, JPM, HBAN, KEY, MTB, MBFI, MS, PNC, RF, STI, TD, USB, WFC, ZION