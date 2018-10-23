Some West Virginia work OK'd for Dominion's Atlantic Coast pipeline

Dominion Energy's (D -0.3% ) request to proceed with construction in parts of West Virginia on the Atlantic Coast natural gas pipeline is approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

But FERC says the authorization does not include construction on National Forest Service lands, which is the subject of a legal dispute, or in some areas where the endangered Indiana Bat lives; the company would need to obtain confirmation from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that its activities would not harm the bats’ habitat.

Atlantic Coast is a partnership between units of operator Dominion, Duke Energy (DUK -0.2% ) and Southern Co. (SO -0.4% )

