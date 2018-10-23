Frac sand names smashed after U.S. Silica's sharp Q3 miss

U.S. Silica (SLCA -12.2% ) plunges to a 52-week low following its sharp Q3 earnings miss, and frac sand peers also suffer steep losses: EMES -12.5% , HCLP -9.5% , CVIA -4.9% , SND -3% .

The reason for the big miss was much lower than expected pricing for fracking sand in the quarter, but SLCA is able to protect its prices better than its peers with long-term supply contracts and last-mile logistics services. writes Motley Fool's Tyler Crowe.



HCLP shares some of SLCA's advantages in price protection but it is also in the midst of a corporate transformation from an MLP to a c-corp, and EMES is much more exposed to the spot market and its offerings are not as attractive to customers as SLCA or HCLP, according to Crowe.