Orrstown Financial to acquire Hamilton Bancorp for $58.5M in stock and cash

Orrstown Financial (NASDAQ:ORRF) agrees to acquire Hamilton Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBK) for stock and cash currently valued at about $58.5M.

Under the terms, Hamilton shareholders will get 0.54 shares of common stock and $4.10 per share in cash for each share of Hamilton common stock.

Cash consideration subject to reduction based on potential losses, write-downs, or reserves related to certain loans.

Sees deal adding 8% to 2020 EPS with an internal rate of return at about 18.6% and tangible book value earn back period of about 1.3 years.

Combined company is expected to have about $2.5B in assets, $1.7B in loans, and $2.1B in deposits.

Previously: Orrstown Financial beats by $0.06, beats on revenue (Oct. 17)