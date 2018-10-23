Texas Instrument drops after Q3 revenue miss on processor weakness

Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN) drops 5.5% aftermarket on Q3 results that beat EPS estimates but missed on revenue. Downside Q4 guidance has revenue from $3.6B to $3.9B (FactSet consensus: $4B) and EPS from $1.14 to $1.34 (consensus: $1.38.)

Revenue breakdown: Analog, $2.91B (consensus: $2.88B); Embedded Processing, $894M (consensus: $983.4M); Other, $460M (consensus: $415.5M).

Operating profits grew 14% Y/Y for Analog to $1.45M but dropped 5% for Embedded Processing to $309M and 7% for Other to $181M.

The company attributes the Embedded Processing (connected microcontrollers and processors) weakness to lower processors revenue.

Gross margin came in slightly above consensus with 65.8% and with operating margin beating by a percentage point with 45.5%.

