More on Chubb Q3: P&C net premiums written increases 2.5%

Chubb (NYSE:CB) Q3 core operating income of $2.41 beats consensus by 2 cents and compares with core operating loss of 13 cents a year ago.

Q3 property and casualty combined ratio of 90.9% vs. 110.8%

Q3 P&C net premiums written $7.55B, up 2.5% Y/Y, up 2.9% when excluding merger-related actions.

Global P&C (excluding agriculture) net premiums written $6.66B, up 3.5% Y/Y, up 4.0% when excluding merger-related actions.

Tangible book value per share $66.83, up 1.3% from June 30, 2018.

Foreign currency movement reduced tangible book value by $252M after-tax.

