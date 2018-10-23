Palladium surges to record high, capping seven-week 35% gain

Palladium soared to a record high of $1,150/oz., bringing the metal to within less than $100 of achieving parity with gold, capping a 35% surge over the past seven weeks, compared with single-digit gains in gold, platinum and silver.

Some analysts believe the latest jump is related to concerns that Russia, the main producer of the metal, could restrict supplies in response to U.S. plans to withdraw from the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.

Analysts also say the prospect of additional stimulus in China, a major consumer of palladium, is stoking prices.

“With demand dominated by catalysts of gasoline-fueled cars, palladium is highly exposed to the Chinese car markets, which had been softening as of late,” says Julius Baer's Carsten Menke.

