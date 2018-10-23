Edwards Lifesciences Q3 top line up 10%; earnings up 33%

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Q3 results ($M): Sales: 906.6 (+10.4%); THVT sales: 557.8 (+15.9%).

Net income: 225.9 (+32.8%); non-GAAP net income: 228.1 (+25.5%); EPS: 1.06 (+34.2%); non-GAAP EPS: 1.07 (+27.4%); cash flow ops (9 mo.): 633.8.

2018 THVT sales growth: 12.5% due to limited contribution from SAPIEN 3.

2018 guidance: Sales: $3.5B - 3.9B (unch); non-GAAP EPS: $4.60 - 4.75 (unch).

Q4 guidance: Sales: $0.95B - 1.00B; non-GAAP EPS: $1.05 - 1.20.

Shares are down 1% after hours.

Previously: Edwards Lifesciences beats by $0.05, misses on revenue (Oct. 23)