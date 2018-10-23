Juniper Networks +3.3% after Q3 tops profit consensus

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) is up 3.3% after hours following a beat in Q3 earnings despite a year-over-year revenue decline.

Operating margin dropped to 20% (non-GAAP) from 23.5% and revenues fell 6%. Meanwhile, net income fell 10% Y/Y and dropped 12% from the previous quarter.

"Continued enterprise strength and better than expected service provider results more than offset weakness in the cloud,” says CEO Rami Rahim, adding that “while our Q4 outlook is being impacted by the pace of deployments at several cloud customers, we believe this is a temporary headwind."

The company doesn't expect Chinese tariffs to have a material direct effect on Q4, though customer buying could be affected along with gross margin.

Net revenue breakout: Routing, $496.4M (down 15.3%); Switching, $221.1M (up 4%); Security, $77.2M (up 8.3%); Services, $385.1M (down 0.8%).

Net revenue by vertical: Cloud, $250M (down 27.5%); Service Provider, $543.6M (down 5.8%); Enterprise, $386.2M (up 14.9%).

It's guiding to Q4 revenues of $1.19B-$1.25B (light of consensus for $1.255B); gross margin of 58-60%; operating margin of about 20% at the midpoint; and in-line EPS of $0.54-$0.60.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

