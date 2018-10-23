Energy Transfer's Mariner East 2 NGL pipeline startup expected Nov. 1

The Mariner East 2 pipeline is expected to start service "on or about Nov. 1," according to an Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) filing with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

ETP's filing amends the tariff on its Sunoco Pipeline affiliate's Mariner East 1 and 2 pipelines carrying natural gas liquids from the Utica and Marcellus shale plays to its Marcus Hook, Pa., terminal for export.

The existing 70K bbl/day Mariner East 1 line transports ethane and propane from Houston, Pa., to Marcus Hook; Mariner East 2, which has a nameplate capacity of 275K bbl/day, will move propane and butane from Scio, Ohio, through Houston, Pa., to Marcus Hook.