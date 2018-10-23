More on Capital One Q3: NII, NIM increase Q/Q

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Q3 non-GAAP Q3 EPS of $3.12 blows past consensus by 26 cents and compares with $3.22 in Q2 and $2.42 in the year-ago quarter.

COF +0.2% in after-hours trading.

Q3 net interest income of $5.79B, up 4% from $5.55B in Q2 and up 2% from $5.70B in Q3 2017; net interest margin of 7.01% vs. 6.66% in Q2 and 7.08% in Q3 2017.

Q3 provision for credit losses $1.27B vs. $1.28B in Q2 and $1.83B in Q3 2017.

Q3 net charge-off rate 2.41% vs. 2.42% in Q2 and 2.61% in the year-ago quarter; credit-card net charge-off rate of 4.15% vs. 4.67% in Q2 and 4.51% in Q3 2017.

Q3 return on average common equity 12.40% vs. 16.06% in Q2 and 9.40% a year ago.

Tangible book value per common share $66.15 at Sept. 30, 2018 vs. $63.86 at June 30, 2018.

