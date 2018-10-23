Mitek adopts tax preservation plan to dissuade sale

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) adopts a tax benefits preservation plan to protect the value of its net operating loss carryforward or NOLs. As of today, Mitek estimates its available NOLs at $27.6M for federal tax purposes and $30.1M for state taxes.

Under the plan, each Mitek shareholder will receive a dividend of one right for each share, allowing the purchase of one one-thousandth of a share of new Series B stock for an initial price of $35 per piece.

Mitek says its ability to utilize the NOLs could be “substantially limited” if there were an ownership change, defined as one or more 5-percent shareholders increasing their common stock by over 50 percentage points at any time in the prior three years.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that Mitek rebuffed a takeover approach from ASG, which was backed by activist investor Elliott.

