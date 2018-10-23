MKS Instruments slides after miss, downbeat guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) is off 12.8% after Q3 revenues fell short and guidance for Q4 sales fell short of even the lowest analyst estimates.

Revenues ticket up slightly Y/Y but fell 15% sequentially and missed, and net income of $93M was down from Q2's $123M (but rose from a year-ago $76M).

Despite continued headwinds in the semiconductor market, "exiting the third quarter we have seen that our semiconductor business has been more steady and consistent" and the company's optimistic on long-term drivers, says CEO Gerald Colella.

Sales breakout: Vacuum and Analysis, $286M (down 7%); Light and Motion, $201M (up 13%).

Sales by customer type: Semiconductor, $259M (down 8%); Advanced Markets, $228M (up 11%).

Cash and short-term investments were $620M and term loan debt was $348M.

For Q4, it's guiding to revenues of $420M-$460M (short of expected $512.3M) and says at these volumes non-GAAP EPS culd range from $1.38 to $1.64 (below consensus for $1.81).

Conference call to come tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Previously: MKS Instruments beats by $0.16, misses on revenue (Oct. 23 2018)

Press release