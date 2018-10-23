Stocks' intraday comeback ends with only modest losses

Stocks pared much of their early losses, enabling investors to breathe a sigh of relief at a mere 125-point decline on the Dow after the index tumbled nearly 550 points in the early going.

Buyers moved back into stocks as a prevailing sense that the morning's selloff had left the market in a short-term oversold condition.

"We broke below that 2,700 level on the S&P 500 and buyers came out of the woodworks," said Jeff Kilburg of KKM Financial. "People were waiting for this and are now more comfortable" buying at these levels, but more volatility is likely.

Disappointing earnings reports from Dow components 3M and Caterpillar sparked worries that earnings growth may have peaked, weighing on the broader industrial sector (-1.6%).

But some support came from the consumer discretionary (-0.1%) sector, as Dow component McDonald's reported above-consensus top and bottom lines, and in communication services (+0.4%) after Verizon reported better than expected earnings.

The energy group (-2.7%) was the day's worst performer after Saudi Arabia's pledge to play a "responsible role" in the energy markets weighed on crude oil futures, which settled 4.2% lower at $66.53/bbl for its lowest price since August.

U.S. Treasury prices had surged early amid the equity selloff but lost some steam as the market rebounded; the 10-year yield finished 3 bps lower at 3.17% after falling as much as 8 bps.

Meanwhile, gold gained 1% to $1,236.80/oz, nearing a three-month high.