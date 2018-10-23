U.S. crude supply rose 9.9M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 9.88M barrels of oil for the week ending Oct. 19, vs. a draw of 2.13M barrels in the previous week.

The crude build would be largest since February 2017 if confirmed tomorrow by the government's EIA report.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a draw of 2.8M barrels and distillate inventories show a draw of 2.4M barrels; the Cushing, Okla., hub reportedly shows a build of 970K barrels.

Nymex December crude recently was at $66.08/bbl in electronic trading, below today's $66.43 settlement price.

