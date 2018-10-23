HP's fall PC lineup includes EliteBook, Spectres, and fingerprint mouse

HP (NYSE:HPQ) reveals its fall PC product lineup.

EliteBook x360 1040 G5: HP says this is the smallest, lightest 14-inch business laptop that can convert into a tablet with weight coming in at under 3 pounds. The product has a 700-nits display that responds to touch or pen input, a 17-hour battery life, and three microphones.

The EliteBook comes with i5 or i7 quad-core Intel 8th Gen Core processors, storage up to 2TB, and 32 GB of main memory. There’s also the option for gigabit 4G LTE connectivity, which is nearly 80% faster than vanilla 4G LTE. Pricing: $1,500 and available this month.

Spectre x360 13: The 13-inch model weighs under 3 pounds, offers 22.5 hours of battery, and uses Intel’s 8th Gen quad-core processors, and also has the option for the gigabit 4G LTE. The USB-C input and power button are tucked into faceted edges in the corners. Base price is $1,150.

Spectre x360 15: The 15-inch version has Intel Coffee Lake six-core processors and the option for Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with Max Q design. The battery lives for 17.5 hours. There’s the option for a 4K touch display. Base price is $1,390.

EliteDisplay E243d: This 23.8-inch docking monitor has a USB-C connector, a “privacy” web camera that ducks down when not in use. The display costs $330 and comes out in December.

USB Fingerprint Mouse: The accessory includes a built-in fingerprint reader, which helps with secure logins with encryption and storage happening inside the mouse. The mouse costs $50 and launches in December.