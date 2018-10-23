Arlington Asset Investment -1.6% after Q3 miss, may consider REIT structure

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) sags 1.6% in after-hours trading after Q3 non-GAAP core operating income of 47 cents per share falls short of consensus estimate of 53 cents; compares with 59 cents in Q2.

Evaluating possible long-term tax structures, including potentially electing to be taxed as a REIT as early as Jan. 1, 2019, citing expectation that the company will fully utilize its net operating loss carryforward during 2019.

As of Sept. 30, 2018, agency MBS investment portfolio totaled $5.18B in fair value, consisting of $4.40B of specified agency MBS and $781M of net long to-be-announced agency MBS.

Book value per common share $9.95 at Sept. 30, 2018 vs.$10.52 at June 30, 2018.

If it elects REIT status, book value would be equivalent to its tangible book value per share of $11.06.

Q3 economic net interest income of $17.2M vs. $20.1M in Q2.

