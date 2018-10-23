Marathon inks deal with Sempra's IEnova for Mexican refined fuels terminal

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) says its IEnova Mexican subsidiary signed a long-term contract with Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) for ~50% of the 1M-barrel initial capacity of the Topolobampo refined fuels marine terminal in Sinaloa, Mexico.

Under the deal, MPC's subsidiary will have storage capacity of 500K barrels of refined fuels that will provide access to new international supplies of fuel to meet growing demand from Mexico's west coast.

IEnova announced last month the signing of a long-term contract with Chevron for 50% of the initial capacity of the terminal.