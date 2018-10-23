Star Bulk Carriers announces financing update

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) repays its lenders all outstanding deferred debt originating from the September 2016 restructuring of its finance agreements.

Currently, SBLK has no restrictions on vessel acquisitions or new debt and is free to make dividend payments from January 1, 2019 onwards.

The Company also refinances existing loans of ~$617M with new debt financing over $625M; the new debt will finance 59 vessels of all types, as well as help include new European and Asian financial institutions, and reduce its debt cost.