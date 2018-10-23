Energy  | M&A

Enable Midstream to expand Anadarko Basin business in $442M purchase

|About: Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL)|By:, SA News Editor

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) agrees to acquire Velocity Holdings, an integrated crude oil and condensate gathering and transportation company in the Anadarko Basin, for $442M.

Also, ENBL says it entered into new contractual commitments to further expand its existing crude oil and water gathering systems in the Williston Basin to support volumes from 90K-plus gross acres of dedication under long-term, fee-based agreements.

ENBL expects the two crude expansions to generate a 2019 total capital invested to adjusted EBITDA multiple of ~13x, working down to below 10x by 2020, and believes the expansions will be accretive to distributable cash flow per unit starting in 2019.

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox