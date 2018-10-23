Enable Midstream to expand Anadarko Basin business in $442M purchase

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) agrees to acquire Velocity Holdings, an integrated crude oil and condensate gathering and transportation company in the Anadarko Basin, for $442M.

Also, ENBL says it entered into new contractual commitments to further expand its existing crude oil and water gathering systems in the Williston Basin to support volumes from 90K-plus gross acres of dedication under long-term, fee-based agreements.

ENBL expects the two crude expansions to generate a 2019 total capital invested to adjusted EBITDA multiple of ~13x, working down to below 10x by 2020, and believes the expansions will be accretive to distributable cash flow per unit starting in 2019.