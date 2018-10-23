More on Ameriprise Financial Q3: Revenue gain driven by client assets growth

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $4.05 increases from $3.38 a year ago; beats consensus estimate by 37 cents.

Q3 GAAP EPS of $3.43 beats consensus by 4 cents.

Q3 total net revenue increased to $3.29B from $3.01B; advice & wealth management net revenue rose 11% driven by growth in client asset from continued strength in client net inflows and market appreciation.

Completed annual unlocking in Q3, resulting in a $58M operating charge, primarily related to long-term care insurance, which was within management's expectations.

Ameriprise assets under management and administration increased 5% to $913B.

Ameriprise retail client assets increased 9% to $588B.

