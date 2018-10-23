HTG Molecular +6.4% on EdgeSeq adoption

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) is up 6.4% after hours after it announces that the Institute of Oncology Research has adopted its EdgeSeq technology for genomics.

The institute will use HTG's tech for extraction-free, targeted next-generation sequencing in order to support research and clinical trials in hematological cancers and solid tumors.

EdgeSeq will allow the institute to look at different aspects of cancer, "from the immune-infiltrates to the expression levels of a large panel of genes, and to the activation of specific pathways," says its Vice Director Dr. Francesco Bertoni.