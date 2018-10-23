Range Resources rises as Q3 earnings, revenues beat expectations

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) +3.2% after-hours following an easy Q3 earnings beat on 68% higher revenues of $811M, as production rose 14% Y/Y to average a record 2.27B cfe/day.

Q3 liquids production averaged a record 122,783 bbl/day, up 11% Y/Y, and contributed 47% of total product revenues before hedging; pre-hedge NGL realizations were $27.16/bbl, a 60% increase over the prior-year quarter.

RRC says it expects leverage to be under 3x debt to EBITDAX at the end of this year, accelerating the de-levering process outlined in its five-year outlook by two years, and continues to pursue additional accretive asset sales that will reduce leverage closer to its longer-term target of under 2x.

RRC says it remains on target with its $941M total capex budget for 2018. which is expected to be funded within cash flows.