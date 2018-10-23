Accessories drive videogame sales to sixth straight gain in September

Videogame sales increased again in September, for the sixth straight month, though accessory/game card sales carried the load as hardware platforms took a breather.

Overall, sales rose 7% to $1.376B, according to NPD Group. Software sales were near flat at $747M, while accessory sales rose 43% to $323M -- outpacing dollar volume even for hardware, which took a recently rare dip down 3% to $306M.

Year-to-date overall sales are up 16% to $8.9B, with growth across all categories. Hardware is up 18% YTD; accessories/game cards are up 35%, and software is up 5%.

Accessories and game card spending hit an all-time high, and its YTD total of $2.6B is also an all-time high. And for the first time, game card spending has passed accessories, analyst Mat Piscatella notes.

PlayStation 4 (NYSE:SNE) and Xbox One (NASDAQ:MSFT) saw console gains offset by declines on all other platforms, including Nintendo's (OTCPK:NTDOY). PS4 was the best-selling platform in units and dollars, and is the best-seller YTD.

In software, it was the month of the spider, as Marvel's Spider-Man (SNE) drew the highest ever launch month sales for a PlayStation exclusive (No. 7 among all PlayStation games) and topped the dollar sales chart. It surpassed a strong launch from NBA 2K19 (NASDAQ:TTWO), which came in just ahead of Assassin's Creed: Odyssey (OTCPK:UBSFY).

Rounding out the software top 10: No. 4, FIFA 19 (NASDAQ:EA); No. 5, Shadow of the Tomb Raider (OTCPK:SQNNY); No. 6, Madden NFL 19 (EA); No. 7, Forza Horizon 4 (MSFT); No. 8, Destiny 2 (NASDAQ:ATVI); No. 9, Super Mario Party (OTCPK:NTDOY); No. 10, NHL 19 (EA).

After hours: SNE +0.8% ; MSFT +0.3% ; OTCPK:NTDOY flat; EA +0.1% ; TTWO flat; ATVI +0.2% ; OTCPK:UBSFY flat.

Related tickers: OTCPK:CCOEY, OTC:NCBDY. Retail stock: GME -0.1% after hours.

ETF: GAMR