Hecla Mining -4% as Q3 silver production slumps 24% Y/Y

Hecla Mining (HL -4.2% ) says it produced 2.5M oz. of silver and nearly 73K oz. of gold in Q3, which the company says places it on track to meet annual estimates at all operations.

HL says Q3 silver equiv. production totaled 10.9M oz., while gold equiv. production came in at 135K oz.

But Q3 silver output fell 24% Y/Y, with production at the Greens Creek Mine falling by 467.9K oz., which the company blames on lower ore grades and milled tonnage as a result of mine sequencing; company-wide gold production rose 16% Y/Y, helped by new operations in Nevada.

HL reports ~13.8K oz. of gold and 84.15K oz. of silver from its Nevada operations since their July 20 acquisition.