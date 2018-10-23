Pfizer, Eli Lilly say their non-opioid drug helps reduce osteoarthritis pain

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) say their jointly developed non-opioid drug met all three primary endpoints of a Phase 3 study in which more than half of osteoarthritis patients reported a significant improvement in pain and function of the knee or hip.

PFE and LLY say data from the trial of the drug, tanezumab, is meaningful since patients had moderate-to-severe pain and were unable to achieve proper relief with other treatments, including opioids.

The companies plan to apply for marketing approval for tanezumab with the FDA next year; if approved, the drug would be the first non-opioid treatment for osteoarthritis.