Ford China to be stand-alone business

Ford (NYSE:F) says it elevated the Ford China to a stand-alone business unit outside of the Asia Pacific group.

The Detroit automaker is bringing former exec Anning Chen back into the fold to become president and CEO for the new stand-alone business.

"With today’s actions, we are strengthening our commitment to the China market and reorganizing our international markets to strengthen their performance," says Ford CEO Jim Hackett on the reorg.

Ford's sales in China have plummeted over the last few months.

