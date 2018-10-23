Barrick-Randgold merger could lead to $5B asset sales, BMO analysts say

Barrick Gold's (NYSE:ABX) merger with Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) could lead to $5B worth of asset sales aimed at positioning the combined company as the lowest cost western-based gold producer, but not necessarily the largest, BMO Capital analysts say.

The deal has sparked speculation in the mining community about possible sales, and BMO flags 13 mines that could be sold following the merger, accounting for 750K oz. of gold and 400M lbs. of copper.

BMO says the largest potential deal would be ABX’s Lumwana copper mine in Zambia, which could fetch $1.26B, and the company also could look to sell its 50% stake in Chile's Zaldivar mine, its majority stake in Tanzania-focused miner Acacia, as well as Randgold’s Tongon, Massawa and Morila assets.

ABX Chairman John Thornton has said the company will focus on five “tier one” mines in the combined group - Cortez, Goldstrike, Kibali, Loulo-Gounkoto and Pueblo Viejo - with two mines under construction, Goldrush and Turquoise Ridge in Nevada, having the potential to become tier one mines.