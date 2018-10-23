Anglo American says Q3 copper output rose 17%

Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY) reports Q3 copper production jumped 17% Y/Y to 171.8K tons from 147K tons in the year-earlier period, while its Anglo American Platinum business rose 3% in total platinum-group metal production to 1.3M oz.

Bernstein analysts say the copper results were “comfortably above” estimates and did not change its Outperform rating on the stock.

Elsewhere, Anglo says production fell 5% at its De Beers diamond mining business to 8.7M carats due to planned volume reductions in South Africa and Botswana, while its Kumba iron ore production slipped 9% to 10.5M oz.

Anglo American Platinum raised its full-year production guidance to 5.1M-5.2M platinum-group metal ounces, including an improved outlook for platinum production to 2.45M-2.5M oz. and palladium output to 1.55M-1.6M oz.