EnLink Midstream's proposed MLP buyout wins analyst support

Analysts are broadly optimistic about the combination of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) and EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) in a bid to simplify the corporate structure.

Baird's Ethan Bellamy says the deal addresses the major structural overhang on both companies, and he sees the lower cost of capital available to the simplified EnLink as increasing the spread on project returns.

Credit Suisse's Spiro Dounis upgrades ENLK to Neutral from Underperform with an $18 price target, expecting the new company to attract a wider investor base due to the IDR removal, 1099 tax status and simplified structure; he blames yesterday's negative stock reaction to the trimming of EBITDA guidance from a 5%-10% increase over the midpoint of 2018 EBITDA to 5%, the potential tax implications and effective distribution cut to ENLK.

Raymond James analyst J.R. Weston expects the deal to result in $700M-plus in cumulative retained cash flow from 2019-21, making EnLink less reliant on outside funding and enhancing the pro forma balance sheet.