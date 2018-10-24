Working to overhaul the WTO

Canada is hosting a summit today with a dozen other partners to address Washington's criticisms of the World Trade Organization.

On the list are concerns that it doesn't do enough to publicize and penalize government subsidies and weak intellectual-property protections.

The Bank of Canada is also expected to raise its benchmark overnight interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 1.75% in response to solid economic growth and a new trade pact with the U.S. and Mexico.

