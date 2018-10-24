Robert Mehrabian to be named Executive Chairman; Al Pichelli as CEO

The Board of Directors of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) has named Robert Mehrabian as Executive Chairman, effective January 1, 2019. Dr. Mehrabian’s employment contract has been amended and extended an additional four years to December 2023.

In addition, company’s President and Chief Operating Officer, Al Pichelli, will assume the title of President and CEO. Mr. Pichelli has entered into an employment agreement through December 2021.

Jason VanWees, current Senior Vice President, Strategy and Mergers & Acquisitions, will become Executive Vice President and Stephen F. Blackwood, current Vice President and Treasurer, will become Senior Vice President and Treasurer.