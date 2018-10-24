Proteostasis Therapeutics prices equity offering

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NYSE:PTI) has priced an underwritten public offering of 11M common stock at $6.75 per share for estimated gross proceeds of ~$74.3M.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 1.65M shares of common stock.

The offering is expected to close on or about October 26.

Net proceeds will be utised to fund critical path activities for PTI-428 as an add on to standard of care and continue the advancement of PTI-proprietary combination therapies, for drug substance (API) for Phase 3 for PTI-428, PTI-801 and PTI-808, including starting material that can be used in registrational studies and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.