Alberton Acquisition prices $100M initial public offering

Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALACU) has priced its initial public offering of 10M units at $10.00 per unit.

The Company's units are expected to be listed on NASDAQ and trade under the ticker symbol "ALACU" beginning October 24.

Each unit consists of one ordinary share, one right to receive one tenth (1/10) of an ordinary share at the closing of a business combination, and one warrant to purchase one half (1/2) share of an ordinary share.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 1.5M units.

The offering is expected to close on October 26.