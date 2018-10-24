Investors rattled as futures whiplash

Stocks across the globe saw some relief overnight, though equities in the U.S. were still spooked with volatility returning to the market.

Wall Street’s three major indexes slumped early Tuesday, but ended well off the day’s lows as investors snapped up beaten-down shares late in the session.

Futures are now posting steep declines ahead of the open amid worries over rising rates and tariff impacts on U.S. earnings.

Asia: Nikkei +0.4% ; Hang Seng -0.4% ; Shanghai +0.3% ; Sensex -0.3% .

Europe: FTSE 100 -0.2% ; CAC 40 -0.3% ; DAX flat.

U.S. futures: Dow -0.9% ; S&P -0.9% ; Nasdaq -1.2% .